Convert KRW to UZS at the real exchange rate

South Korean wons to Uzbekistan soms today

1,000 krw
9,097.64 uzs

₩1.000 KRW = so'm9.098 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KRW to UZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.27559.4377
Low9.03969.0396
Average9.13909.2329
Change-0.19%-2.34%
1 KRW to UZS stats

The performance of KRW to UZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.2755 and a 30 day low of 9.0396. This means the 30 day average was 9.1390. The change for KRW to UZS was -0.19.

The performance of KRW to UZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.4377 and a 90 day low of 9.0396. This means the 90 day average was 9.2329. The change for KRW to UZS was -2.34.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9331.3681.4990.79183.3621.3567.267
1 EUR1.07111.4661.6060.84789.3091.4537.786
1 CAD0.7310.68211.0960.57860.9410.9915.313
1 AUD0.6670.6230.91210.52755.6020.9044.847

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Uzbekistan Som
1 KRW9,09764 UZS
5 KRW45,48820 UZS
10 KRW90,97640 UZS
20 KRW181,95280 UZS
50 KRW454,88200 UZS
100 KRW909,76400 UZS
250 KRW2.274,41000 UZS
500 KRW4.548,82000 UZS
1000 KRW9.097,64000 UZS
2000 KRW18.195,28000 UZS
5000 KRW45.488,20000 UZS
10000 KRW90.976,40000 UZS
20000 KRW181.952,80000 UZS
30000 KRW272.929,20000 UZS
40000 KRW363.905,60000 UZS
50000 KRW454.882,00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / South Korean Won
1 UZS0,10992 KRW
5 UZS0,54960 KRW
10 UZS1,09919 KRW
20 UZS2,19838 KRW
50 UZS5,49595 KRW
100 UZS10,99190 KRW
250 UZS27,47975 KRW
500 UZS54,95950 KRW
1000 UZS109,91900 KRW
2000 UZS219,83800 KRW
5000 UZS549,59500 KRW
10000 UZS1.099,19000 KRW