5,000 South Korean wons to US dollars

Convert KRW to USD at the real exchange rate

5,000 krw
3.62 usd

₩1.000 KRW = $0.0007240 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KRW to USDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00070.0007
Low0.00070.0007
Average0.00070.0007
Change0.14%-1.82%
1 KRW to USD stats

The performance of KRW to USD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0007 and a 30 day low of 0.0007. This means the 30 day average was 0.0007. The change for KRW to USD was 0.14.

The performance of KRW to USD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0007 and a 90 day low of 0.0007. This means the 90 day average was 0.0007. The change for KRW to USD was -1.82.

Conversion rates South Korean Won / US Dollar
1 KRW0,00072 USD
5 KRW0,00362 USD
10 KRW0,00724 USD
20 KRW0,01448 USD
50 KRW0,03620 USD
100 KRW0,07240 USD
250 KRW0,18101 USD
500 KRW0,36201 USD
1000 KRW0,72403 USD
2000 KRW1,44806 USD
5000 KRW3,62014 USD
10000 KRW7,24028 USD
20000 KRW14,48056 USD
30000 KRW21,72084 USD
40000 KRW28,96112 USD
50000 KRW36,20140 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / South Korean Won
1 USD1.381,16000 KRW
5 USD6.905,80000 KRW
10 USD13.811,60000 KRW
20 USD27.623,20000 KRW
50 USD69.058,00000 KRW
100 USD138.116,00000 KRW
250 USD345.290,00000 KRW
500 USD690.580,00000 KRW
1000 USD1.381.160,00000 KRW
2000 USD2.762.320,00000 KRW
5000 USD6.905.800,00000 KRW
10000 USD13.811.600,00000 KRW