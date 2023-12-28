100 US dollars to South Korean wons

Convert USD to KRW at the real exchange rate

100 usd
128810 krw

1.00000 USD = 1288.10000 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:29
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.06456350.1094520.001024030.0006994340.0006081530.005517820.0130957
1 INR15.488611.695260.01586080.01083330.009419440.08546340.202835
1 JPY9.136430.5898810.009355960.006389980.005556350.05041320.119648
1 CAD976.53663.0486106.88410.6830230.5938835.3883512.7884

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollars

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / South Korean Won
1 USD1288.10000 KRW
5 USD6440.50000 KRW
10 USD12881.00000 KRW
20 USD25762.00000 KRW
50 USD64405.00000 KRW
100 USD128810.00000 KRW
250 USD322025.00000 KRW
500 USD644050.00000 KRW
1000 USD1288100.00000 KRW
2000 USD2576200.00000 KRW
5000 USD6440500.00000 KRW
10000 USD12881000.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / US Dollar
1 KRW0.00078 USD
5 KRW0.00388 USD
10 KRW0.00776 USD
20 KRW0.01553 USD
50 KRW0.03882 USD
100 KRW0.07763 USD
250 KRW0.19408 USD
500 KRW0.38817 USD
1000 KRW0.77634 USD
2000 KRW1.55267 USD
5000 KRW3.88169 USD
10000 KRW7.76337 USD