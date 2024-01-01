500 South Korean wons to US dollars
Convert KRW to USD at the real exchange rate
|1 KRW to USD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0007
|0.0007
|Low
|0.0007
|0.0007
|Average
|0.0007
|0.0007
|Change
|0.14%
|-1.82%
1 KRW to USD stats
The performance of KRW to USD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0007 and a 30 day low of 0.0007. This means the 30 day average was 0.0007. The change for KRW to USD was 0.14.
The performance of KRW to USD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0007 and a 90 day low of 0.0007. This means the 90 day average was 0.0007. The change for KRW to USD was -1.82.
Top currency pairings for South Korean wons
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / US Dollar
|1 KRW
|0,00072 USD
|5 KRW
|0,00362 USD
|10 KRW
|0,00724 USD
|20 KRW
|0,01448 USD
|50 KRW
|0,03620 USD
|100 KRW
|0,07240 USD
|250 KRW
|0,18101 USD
|500 KRW
|0,36201 USD
|1000 KRW
|0,72403 USD
|2000 KRW
|1,44806 USD
|5000 KRW
|3,62014 USD
|10000 KRW
|7,24028 USD
|20000 KRW
|14,48056 USD
|30000 KRW
|21,72084 USD
|40000 KRW
|28,96112 USD
|50000 KRW
|36,20140 USD
|Conversion rates US Dollar / South Korean Won
|1 USD
|1.381,16000 KRW
|5 USD
|6.905,80000 KRW
|10 USD
|13.811,60000 KRW
|20 USD
|27.623,20000 KRW
|50 USD
|69.058,00000 KRW
|100 USD
|138.116,00000 KRW
|250 USD
|345.290,00000 KRW
|500 USD
|690.580,00000 KRW
|1000 USD
|1.381.160,00000 KRW
|2000 USD
|2.762.320,00000 KRW
|5000 USD
|6.905.800,00000 KRW
|10000 USD
|13.811.600,00000 KRW