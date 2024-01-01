Convert KRW to UAH at the real exchange rate

South Korean wons to Ukrainian hryvnias today

1,000 krw
29.11 uah

₩1.000 KRW = ₴0.02911 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KRW to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02940.0295
Low0.02900.0283
Average0.02920.0289
Change-0.11%1.34%
1 KRW to UAH stats

The performance of KRW to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0294 and a 30 day low of 0.0290. This means the 30 day average was 0.0292. The change for KRW to UAH was -0.11.

The performance of KRW to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0295 and a 90 day low of 0.0283. This means the 90 day average was 0.0289. The change for KRW to UAH was 1.34.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9331.3681.4990.79183.3621.3567.267
1 EUR1.07111.4661.6060.84789.3091.4537.786
1 CAD0.7310.68211.0960.57860.9410.9915.313
1 AUD0.6670.6230.91210.52755.6020.9044.847

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert South Korean wons to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 KRW0,02911 UAH
5 KRW0,14553 UAH
10 KRW0,29106 UAH
20 KRW0,58212 UAH
50 KRW1,45530 UAH
100 KRW2,91060 UAH
250 KRW7,27650 UAH
500 KRW14,55300 UAH
1000 KRW29,10600 UAH
2000 KRW58,21200 UAH
5000 KRW145,53000 UAH
10000 KRW291,06000 UAH
20000 KRW582,12000 UAH
30000 KRW873,18000 UAH
40000 KRW1.164,24000 UAH
50000 KRW1.455,30000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / South Korean Won
1 UAH34,35720 KRW
5 UAH171,78600 KRW
10 UAH343,57200 KRW
20 UAH687,14400 KRW
50 UAH1.717,86000 KRW
100 UAH3.435,72000 KRW
250 UAH8.589,30000 KRW
500 UAH17.178,60000 KRW
1000 UAH34.357,20000 KRW
2000 UAH68.714,40000 KRW
5000 UAH171.786,00000 KRW
10000 UAH343.572,00000 KRW