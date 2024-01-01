Convert KRW to UAH at the real exchange rate
20,000 South Korean wons to Ukrainian hryvnias
|1 KRW to UAH
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0294
|0.0295
|Low
|0.0290
|0.0283
|Average
|0.0292
|0.0289
|Change
|-0.11%
|1.34%
1 KRW to UAH stats
The performance of KRW to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0294 and a 30 day low of 0.0290. This means the 30 day average was 0.0292. The change for KRW to UAH was -0.11.
The performance of KRW to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0295 and a 90 day low of 0.0283. This means the 90 day average was 0.0289. The change for KRW to UAH was 1.34.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Ukrainian Hryvnia
|1 KRW
|0,02911 UAH
|5 KRW
|0,14553 UAH
|10 KRW
|0,29106 UAH
|20 KRW
|0,58212 UAH
|50 KRW
|1,45530 UAH
|100 KRW
|2,91060 UAH
|250 KRW
|7,27650 UAH
|500 KRW
|14,55300 UAH
|1000 KRW
|29,10600 UAH
|2000 KRW
|58,21200 UAH
|5000 KRW
|145,53000 UAH
|10000 KRW
|291,06000 UAH
|20000 KRW
|582,12000 UAH
|30000 KRW
|873,18000 UAH
|40000 KRW
|1.164,24000 UAH
|50000 KRW
|1.455,30000 UAH
|Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / South Korean Won
|1 UAH
|34,35720 KRW
|5 UAH
|171,78600 KRW
|10 UAH
|343,57200 KRW
|20 UAH
|687,14400 KRW
|50 UAH
|1.717,86000 KRW
|100 UAH
|3.435,72000 KRW
|250 UAH
|8.589,30000 KRW
|500 UAH
|17.178,60000 KRW
|1000 UAH
|34.357,20000 KRW
|2000 UAH
|68.714,40000 KRW
|5000 UAH
|171.786,00000 KRW
|10000 UAH
|343.572,00000 KRW