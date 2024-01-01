Convert KRW to SEK at the real exchange rate
40,000 South Korean wons to Swedish kronor
|1 KRW to SEK
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0077
|0.0080
|Low
|0.0075
|0.0075
|Average
|0.0076
|0.0078
|Change
|0.79%
|-3.69%
1 KRW to SEK stats
The performance of KRW to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0077 and a 30 day low of 0.0075. This means the 30 day average was 0.0076. The change for KRW to SEK was 0.79.
The performance of KRW to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0080 and a 90 day low of 0.0075. This means the 90 day average was 0.0078. The change for KRW to SEK was -3.69.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Swedish Krona
|1 KRW
|0,00767 SEK
|5 KRW
|0,03837 SEK
|10 KRW
|0,07673 SEK
|20 KRW
|0,15346 SEK
|50 KRW
|0,38366 SEK
|100 KRW
|0,76732 SEK
|250 KRW
|1,91830 SEK
|500 KRW
|3,83660 SEK
|1000 KRW
|7,67319 SEK
|2000 KRW
|15,34638 SEK
|5000 KRW
|38,36595 SEK
|10000 KRW
|76,73190 SEK
|20000 KRW
|153,46380 SEK
|30000 KRW
|230,19570 SEK
|40000 KRW
|306,92760 SEK
|50000 KRW
|383,65950 SEK
|Conversion rates Swedish Krona / South Korean Won
|1 SEK
|130,32400 KRW
|5 SEK
|651,62000 KRW
|10 SEK
|1.303,24000 KRW
|20 SEK
|2.606,48000 KRW
|50 SEK
|6.516,20000 KRW
|100 SEK
|13.032,40000 KRW
|250 SEK
|32.581,00000 KRW
|500 SEK
|65.162,00000 KRW
|1000 SEK
|130.324,00000 KRW
|2000 SEK
|260.648,00000 KRW
|5000 SEK
|651.620,00000 KRW
|10000 SEK
|1.303.240,00000 KRW