South Korean won to Swedish kronor exchange rate history

The exchange rate for South Korean won to Swedish kronor is currently 0,008 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of South Korean won has remained relatively stable, with a 1.422% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of South Korean won to Swedish kronor has fluctuated between a high of 0,008 on 28-06-2024 and a low of 0,008 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-06-2024, with a -0.304% decrease in value.