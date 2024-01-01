amount-spellout.1000 Swedish kronor to South Korean wons

Convert SEK to KRW at the real exchange rate

1.000 sek
127.776 krw

1.00000 SEK = 127.77600 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:16
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9051220.7854226.7479110.15983.23431.324773.9381
1 EUR1.1048210.8677537.4552511.223991.95891.463634.34295
1 GBP1.27321.152418.5914412.9344105.9741.68675.00482
1 DKK0.1481940.1341340.11639511.505512.33480.1963220.582536

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish kronor

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / South Korean Won
1 SEK127.77600 KRW
5 SEK638.88000 KRW
10 SEK1277.76000 KRW
20 SEK2555.52000 KRW
50 SEK6388.80000 KRW
100 SEK12777.60000 KRW
250 SEK31944.00000 KRW
500 SEK63888.00000 KRW
1000 SEK127776.00000 KRW
2000 SEK255552.00000 KRW
5000 SEK638880.00000 KRW
10000 SEK1277760.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Swedish Krona
1 KRW0.00783 SEK
5 KRW0.03913 SEK
10 KRW0.07826 SEK
20 KRW0.15652 SEK
50 KRW0.39131 SEK
100 KRW0.78262 SEK
250 KRW1.95654 SEK
500 KRW3.91309 SEK
1000 KRW7.82618 SEK
2000 KRW15.65236 SEK
5000 KRW39.13090 SEK
10000 KRW78.26180 SEK