Convert KRW to SEK at the real exchange rate

20,000 South Korean wons to Swedish kronor

20,000 krw
153.46 sek

₩1.000 KRW = kr0.007673 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KRW to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00770.0080
Low0.00750.0075
Average0.00760.0078
Change0.79%-3.69%
1 KRW to SEK stats

The performance of KRW to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0077 and a 30 day low of 0.0075. This means the 30 day average was 0.0076. The change for KRW to SEK was 0.79.

The performance of KRW to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0080 and a 90 day low of 0.0075. This means the 90 day average was 0.0078. The change for KRW to SEK was -3.69.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9331.3681.4990.79183.3621.3567.267
1 EUR1.07111.4661.6060.84789.3091.4537.786
1 CAD0.7310.68211.0960.57860.9410.9915.313
1 AUD0.6670.6230.91210.52755.6020.9044.847

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Swedish Krona
1 KRW0,00767 SEK
5 KRW0,03837 SEK
10 KRW0,07673 SEK
20 KRW0,15346 SEK
50 KRW0,38366 SEK
100 KRW0,76732 SEK
250 KRW1,91830 SEK
500 KRW3,83660 SEK
1000 KRW7,67319 SEK
2000 KRW15,34638 SEK
5000 KRW38,36595 SEK
10000 KRW76,73190 SEK
20000 KRW153,46380 SEK
30000 KRW230,19570 SEK
40000 KRW306,92760 SEK
50000 KRW383,65950 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / South Korean Won
1 SEK130,32400 KRW
5 SEK651,62000 KRW
10 SEK1.303,24000 KRW
20 SEK2.606,48000 KRW
50 SEK6.516,20000 KRW
100 SEK13.032,40000 KRW
250 SEK32.581,00000 KRW
500 SEK65.162,00000 KRW
1000 SEK130.324,00000 KRW
2000 SEK260.648,00000 KRW
5000 SEK651.620,00000 KRW
10000 SEK1.303.240,00000 KRW