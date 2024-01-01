Convert KRW to MRU at the real exchange rate

2,000 South Korean wons to Mauritanian ouguiyas

2,000 krw
57.12 mru

₩1.000 KRW = UM0.02856 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KRW to MRULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02870.0294
Low0.02820.0282
Average0.02850.0288
Change-0.16%-2.54%
View full history

1 KRW to MRU stats

The performance of KRW to MRU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0287 and a 30 day low of 0.0282. This means the 30 day average was 0.0285. The change for KRW to MRU was -0.16.

The performance of KRW to MRU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0294 and a 90 day low of 0.0282. This means the 90 day average was 0.0288. The change for KRW to MRU was -2.54.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9331.3681.4990.79183.3621.3567.267
1 EUR1.07111.4661.6060.84789.3091.4537.786
1 CAD0.7310.68211.0960.57860.9410.9915.313
1 AUD0.6670.6230.91210.52755.6020.9044.847

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean wons

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 KRW0,02856 MRU
5 KRW0,14280 MRU
10 KRW0,28560 MRU
20 KRW0,57120 MRU
50 KRW1,42800 MRU
100 KRW2,85599 MRU
250 KRW7,13998 MRU
500 KRW14,27995 MRU
1000 KRW28,55990 MRU
2000 KRW57,11980 MRU
5000 KRW142,79950 MRU
10000 KRW285,59900 MRU
20000 KRW571,19800 MRU
30000 KRW856,79700 MRU
40000 KRW1.142,39600 MRU
50000 KRW1.427,99500 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / South Korean Won
1 MRU35,01410 KRW
5 MRU175,07050 KRW
10 MRU350,14100 KRW
20 MRU700,28200 KRW
50 MRU1.750,70500 KRW
100 MRU3.501,41000 KRW
250 MRU8.753,52500 KRW
500 MRU17.507,05000 KRW
1000 MRU35.014,10000 KRW
2000 MRU70.028,20000 KRW
5000 MRU175.070,50000 KRW
10000 MRU350.141,00000 KRW