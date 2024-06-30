South Korean won to Mauritanian ouguiyas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for South Korean won to Mauritanian ouguiyas is currently 0,029 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of South Korean won has remained relatively stable, with a 0.916% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of South Korean won to Mauritanian ouguiyas has fluctuated between a high of 0,029 on 28-06-2024 and a low of 0,028 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-06-2024, with a -0.293% decrease in value.