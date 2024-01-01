Convert KRW to MRU at the real exchange rate
5,000 South Korean wons to Mauritanian ouguiyas
|1 KRW to MRU
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0287
|0.0294
|Low
|0.0282
|0.0282
|Average
|0.0285
|0.0288
|Change
|-0.16%
|-2.54%
|View full history
1 KRW to MRU stats
The performance of KRW to MRU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0287 and a 30 day low of 0.0282. This means the 30 day average was 0.0285. The change for KRW to MRU was -0.16.
The performance of KRW to MRU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0294 and a 90 day low of 0.0282. This means the 90 day average was 0.0288. The change for KRW to MRU was -2.54.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert South Korean wons to Mauritanian ouguiyas
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Mauritanian Ouguiya
|1 KRW
|0,02856 MRU
|5 KRW
|0,14280 MRU
|10 KRW
|0,28560 MRU
|20 KRW
|0,57120 MRU
|50 KRW
|1,42800 MRU
|100 KRW
|2,85599 MRU
|250 KRW
|7,13998 MRU
|500 KRW
|14,27995 MRU
|1000 KRW
|28,55990 MRU
|2000 KRW
|57,11980 MRU
|5000 KRW
|142,79950 MRU
|10000 KRW
|285,59900 MRU
|20000 KRW
|571,19800 MRU
|30000 KRW
|856,79700 MRU
|40000 KRW
|1.142,39600 MRU
|50000 KRW
|1.427,99500 MRU
|Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / South Korean Won
|1 MRU
|35,01410 KRW
|5 MRU
|175,07050 KRW
|10 MRU
|350,14100 KRW
|20 MRU
|700,28200 KRW
|50 MRU
|1.750,70500 KRW
|100 MRU
|3.501,41000 KRW
|250 MRU
|8.753,52500 KRW
|500 MRU
|17.507,05000 KRW
|1000 MRU
|35.014,10000 KRW
|2000 MRU
|70.028,20000 KRW
|5000 MRU
|175.070,50000 KRW
|10000 MRU
|350.141,00000 KRW