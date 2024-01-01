Convert KRW to MAD at the real exchange rate

20 South Korean wons to Moroccan dirhams

20 krw
0.14 mad

₩1.000 KRW = د.م.0.007213 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KRW to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00730.0075
Low0.00710.0071
Average0.00720.0073
Change0.22%-3.28%
1 KRW to MAD stats

The performance of KRW to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0073 and a 30 day low of 0.0071. This means the 30 day average was 0.0072. The change for KRW to MAD was 0.22.

The performance of KRW to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0075 and a 90 day low of 0.0071. This means the 90 day average was 0.0073. The change for KRW to MAD was -3.28.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9331.3681.4990.79183.3621.3567.267
1 EUR1.07111.4661.6060.84789.3091.4537.786
1 CAD0.7310.68211.0960.57860.9410.9915.313
1 AUD0.6670.6230.91210.52755.6020.9044.847

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert South Korean wons to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Moroccan Dirham
1 KRW0,00721 MAD
5 KRW0,03607 MAD
10 KRW0,07213 MAD
20 KRW0,14427 MAD
50 KRW0,36067 MAD
100 KRW0,72134 MAD
250 KRW1,80334 MAD
500 KRW3,60668 MAD
1000 KRW7,21336 MAD
2000 KRW14,42672 MAD
5000 KRW36,06680 MAD
10000 KRW72,13360 MAD
20000 KRW144,26720 MAD
30000 KRW216,40080 MAD
40000 KRW288,53440 MAD
50000 KRW360,66800 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / South Korean Won
1 MAD138,63200 KRW
5 MAD693,16000 KRW
10 MAD1.386,32000 KRW
20 MAD2.772,64000 KRW
50 MAD6.931,60000 KRW
100 MAD13.863,20000 KRW
250 MAD34.658,00000 KRW
500 MAD69.316,00000 KRW
1000 MAD138.632,00000 KRW
2000 MAD277.264,00000 KRW
5000 MAD693.160,00000 KRW
10000 MAD1.386.320,00000 KRW