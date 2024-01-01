Convert KRW to CZK at the real exchange rate
1 South Korean won to Czech korunas
|1 KRW to CZK
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0169
|0.0174
|Low
|0.0164
|0.0164
|Average
|0.0167
|0.0169
|Change
|2.87%
|-2.60%
1 KRW to CZK stats
The performance of KRW to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0169 and a 30 day low of 0.0164. This means the 30 day average was 0.0167. The change for KRW to CZK was 2.87.
The performance of KRW to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0174 and a 90 day low of 0.0164. This means the 90 day average was 0.0169. The change for KRW to CZK was -2.60.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Czech Republic Koruna
|1 KRW
|0,01692 CZK
|5 KRW
|0,08461 CZK
|10 KRW
|0,16922 CZK
|20 KRW
|0,33844 CZK
|50 KRW
|0,84610 CZK
|100 KRW
|1,69219 CZK
|250 KRW
|4,23048 CZK
|500 KRW
|8,46095 CZK
|1000 KRW
|16,92190 CZK
|2000 KRW
|33,84380 CZK
|5000 KRW
|84,60950 CZK
|10000 KRW
|169,21900 CZK
|20000 KRW
|338,43800 CZK
|30000 KRW
|507,65700 CZK
|40000 KRW
|676,87600 CZK
|50000 KRW
|846,09500 CZK
|Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / South Korean Won
|1 CZK
|59,09500 KRW
|5 CZK
|295,47500 KRW
|10 CZK
|590,95000 KRW
|20 CZK
|1.181,90000 KRW
|50 CZK
|2.954,75000 KRW
|100 CZK
|5.909,50000 KRW
|250 CZK
|14.773,75000 KRW
|500 CZK
|29.547,50000 KRW
|1000 CZK
|59.095,00000 KRW
|2000 CZK
|118.190,00000 KRW
|5000 CZK
|295.475,00000 KRW
|10000 CZK
|590.950,00000 KRW