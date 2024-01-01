Convert KRW to CZK at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.10000 South Korean wons to Czech korunas

10,000 krw
169.22 czk

₩1.000 KRW = Kč0.01692 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KRW to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01690.0174
Low0.01640.0164
Average0.01670.0169
Change2.87%-2.60%
1 KRW to CZK stats

The performance of KRW to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0169 and a 30 day low of 0.0164. This means the 30 day average was 0.0167. The change for KRW to CZK was 2.87.

The performance of KRW to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0174 and a 90 day low of 0.0164. This means the 90 day average was 0.0169. The change for KRW to CZK was -2.60.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Czech Republic Koruna
1 KRW0,01692 CZK
5 KRW0,08461 CZK
10 KRW0,16922 CZK
20 KRW0,33844 CZK
50 KRW0,84610 CZK
100 KRW1,69219 CZK
250 KRW4,23048 CZK
500 KRW8,46095 CZK
1000 KRW16,92190 CZK
2000 KRW33,84380 CZK
5000 KRW84,60950 CZK
10000 KRW169,21900 CZK
20000 KRW338,43800 CZK
30000 KRW507,65700 CZK
40000 KRW676,87600 CZK
50000 KRW846,09500 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / South Korean Won
1 CZK59,09500 KRW
5 CZK295,47500 KRW
10 CZK590,95000 KRW
20 CZK1.181,90000 KRW
50 CZK2.954,75000 KRW
100 CZK5.909,50000 KRW
250 CZK14.773,75000 KRW
500 CZK29.547,50000 KRW
1000 CZK59.095,00000 KRW
2000 CZK118.190,00000 KRW
5000 CZK295.475,00000 KRW
10000 CZK590.950,00000 KRW