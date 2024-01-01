Convert KHR to LBP at the real exchange rate
500 Cambodian riels to Lebanese pounds
|1 KHR to LBP
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|21.8968
|22.1610
|Low
|21.7259
|21.7259
|Average
|21.7825
|21.9431
|Change
|-0.40%
|-1.76%
|View full history
1 KHR to LBP stats
The performance of KHR to LBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 21.8968 and a 30 day low of 21.7259. This means the 30 day average was 21.7825. The change for KHR to LBP was -0.40.
The performance of KHR to LBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 22.1610 and a 90 day low of 21.7259. This means the 90 day average was 21.9431. The change for KHR to LBP was -1.76.
|Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Lebanese Pound
|1 KHR
|21,77090 LBP
|5 KHR
|108,85450 LBP
|10 KHR
|217,70900 LBP
|20 KHR
|435,41800 LBP
|50 KHR
|1.088,54500 LBP
|100 KHR
|2.177,09000 LBP
|250 KHR
|5.442,72500 LBP
|500 KHR
|10.885,45000 LBP
|1000 KHR
|21.770,90000 LBP
|2000 KHR
|43.541,80000 LBP
|5000 KHR
|108.854,50000 LBP
|10000 KHR
|217.709,00000 LBP