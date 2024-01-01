Convert KHR to LBP at the real exchange rate

100 Cambodian riels to Lebanese pounds

100 khr
2,177.09 lbp

៛1.000 KHR = ل.ل.21.77 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KHR to LBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High21.896822.1610
Low21.725921.7259
Average21.782521.9431
Change-0.40%-1.76%
View full history

1 KHR to LBP stats

The performance of KHR to LBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 21.8968 and a 30 day low of 21.7259. This means the 30 day average was 21.7825. The change for KHR to LBP was -0.40.

The performance of KHR to LBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 22.1610 and a 90 day low of 21.7259. This means the 90 day average was 21.9431. The change for KHR to LBP was -1.76.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.3681.4990.9337.26723.37183.3620.791
1 CAD0.73111.0960.6825.31317.08660.9410.578
1 AUD0.6670.91210.6234.84715.58855.6020.527
1 EUR1.0711.4661.60617.78625.0489.3090.847

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cambodian riels to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cambodian riels

KHR to USD

KHR to CAD

KHR to AUD

KHR to EUR

KHR to CNY

KHR to CZK

KHR to INR

KHR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Lebanese Pound
1 KHR21,77090 LBP
5 KHR108,85450 LBP
10 KHR217,70900 LBP
20 KHR435,41800 LBP
50 KHR1.088,54500 LBP
100 KHR2.177,09000 LBP
250 KHR5.442,72500 LBP
500 KHR10.885,45000 LBP
1000 KHR21.770,90000 LBP
2000 KHR43.541,80000 LBP
5000 KHR108.854,50000 LBP
10000 KHR217.709,00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Cambodian Riel
1 LBP0,04593 KHR
5 LBP0,22967 KHR
10 LBP0,45933 KHR
20 LBP0,91866 KHR
50 LBP2,29665 KHR
100 LBP4,59330 KHR
250 LBP11,48325 KHR
500 LBP22,96650 KHR
1000 LBP45,93300 KHR
2000 LBP91,86600 KHR
5000 LBP229,66500 KHR
10000 LBP459,33000 KHR