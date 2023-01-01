100 Lebanese pounds to Cambodian riels

Convert LBP to KHR at the real exchange rate

100 lbp
27,20 khr

1.00000 LBP = 0.27197 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADNZDAUDEURSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.324951.582781.468210.906051.319618.29880.785453
1 CAD0.75474511.19461.108130.6838320.99596213.81090.592817
1 NZD0.63180.83710310.9276170.5724380.83372311.56120.496249
1 AUD0.68110.9024231.0780310.6171060.8987812.46330.534972

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lebanese pounds to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lebanese pounds

LBP to USD

LBP to CAD

LBP to NZD

LBP to AUD

LBP to EUR

LBP to SGD

LBP to ZAR

LBP to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Cambodian Riel
1 LBP0.27197 KHR
5 LBP1.35983 KHR
10 LBP2.71966 KHR
20 LBP5.43932 KHR
50 LBP13.59830 KHR
100 LBP27.19660 KHR
250 LBP67.99150 KHR
500 LBP135.98300 KHR
1000 LBP271.96600 KHR
2000 LBP543.93200 KHR
5000 LBP1359.83000 KHR
10000 LBP2719.66000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Lebanese Pound
1 KHR3.67693 LBP
5 KHR18.38465 LBP
10 KHR36.76930 LBP
20 KHR73.53860 LBP
50 KHR183.84650 LBP
100 KHR367.69300 LBP
250 KHR919.23250 LBP
500 KHR1838.46500 LBP
1000 KHR3676.93000 LBP
2000 KHR7353.86000 LBP
5000 KHR18384.65000 LBP
10000 KHR36769.30000 LBP