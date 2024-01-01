Convert KGS to WST at the real exchange rate

500 Kyrgystani soms to Samoan talas

500 kgs
15.70 wst

Лв1.000 KGS = WS$0.03141 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
1 KGS to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03160.0316
Low0.03080.0305
Average0.03120.0309
Change1.79%3.11%
1 KGS to WST stats

The performance of KGS to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0316 and a 30 day low of 0.0308. This means the 30 day average was 0.0312. The change for KGS to WST was 1.79.

The performance of KGS to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0316 and a 90 day low of 0.0305. This means the 90 day average was 0.0309. The change for KGS to WST was 3.11.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7911.3681.4990.93383.3623.6730.899
1 GBP1.26511.731.8961.18105.4114.6451.136
1 CAD0.7310.57811.0960.68260.9412.6850.657
1 AUD0.6670.5270.91210.62355.6022.450.599

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Samoan Tala
1 KGS0,03141 WST
5 KGS0,15704 WST
10 KGS0,31408 WST
20 KGS0,62815 WST
50 KGS1,57037 WST
100 KGS3,14075 WST
250 KGS7,85188 WST
500 KGS15,70375 WST
1000 KGS31,40750 WST
2000 KGS62,81500 WST
5000 KGS157,03750 WST
10000 KGS314,07500 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Kyrgystani Som
1 WST31,83950 KGS
5 WST159,19750 KGS
10 WST318,39500 KGS
20 WST636,79000 KGS
50 WST1.591,97500 KGS
100 WST3.183,95000 KGS
250 WST7.959,87500 KGS
500 WST15.919,75000 KGS
1000 WST31.839,50000 KGS
2000 WST63.679,00000 KGS
5000 WST159.197,50000 KGS
10000 WST318.395,00000 KGS