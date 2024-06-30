Kyrgystani som to Samoan talas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kyrgystani som to Samoan talas is currently 0,031 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kyrgystani som has remained relatively stable, with a 0.406% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kyrgystani som to Samoan talas has fluctuated between a high of 0,032 on 28-06-2024 and a low of 0,031 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-06-2024, with a 0.725% increase in value.