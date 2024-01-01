Convert WST to KGS at the real exchange rate

100 Samoan talas to Kyrgystani soms

100 wst
3,193.57 kgs

WS$1.000 WST = Лв31.94 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:04
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.9311.50818.4461.3740.78483.5411.352
1 EUR1.07411.6219.8111.4760.84289.7231.452
1 AUD0.6630.617112.2310.9110.5255.3920.896
1 ZAR0.0540.050.08210.0740.0434.5290.073

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Samoan talas

WST to USD

WST to EUR

WST to AUD

WST to ZAR

WST to CAD

WST to GBP

WST to INR

WST to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Kyrgystani Som
1 WST31,93570 KGS
5 WST159,67850 KGS
10 WST319,35700 KGS
20 WST638,71400 KGS
50 WST1.596,78500 KGS
100 WST3.193,57000 KGS
250 WST7.983,92500 KGS
500 WST15.967,85000 KGS
1000 WST31.935,70000 KGS
2000 WST63.871,40000 KGS
5000 WST159.678,50000 KGS
10000 WST319.357,00000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Samoan Tala
1 KGS0,03131 WST
5 KGS0,15656 WST
10 KGS0,31313 WST
20 KGS0,62626 WST
50 KGS1,56565 WST
100 KGS3,13129 WST
250 KGS7,82823 WST
500 KGS15,65645 WST
1000 KGS31,31290 WST
2000 KGS62,62580 WST
5000 KGS156,56450 WST
10000 KGS313,12900 WST