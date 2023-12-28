10 Euros to Israeli new sheqels

Convert EUR to ILS at the real exchange rate

10 eur
40,18 ils

1.00000 EUR = 4.01843 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:03
Conversion rates Euro / Israeli New Sheqel
1 EUR4.01843 ILS
5 EUR20.09215 ILS
10 EUR40.18430 ILS
20 EUR80.36860 ILS
50 EUR200.92150 ILS
100 EUR401.84300 ILS
250 EUR1004.60750 ILS
500 EUR2009.21500 ILS
1000 EUR4018.43000 ILS
2000 EUR8036.86000 ILS
5000 EUR20092.15000 ILS
10000 EUR40184.30000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Euro
1 ILS0.24885 EUR
5 ILS1.24426 EUR
10 ILS2.48853 EUR
20 ILS4.97706 EUR
50 ILS12.44265 EUR
100 ILS24.88530 EUR
250 ILS62.21325 EUR
500 ILS124.42650 EUR
1000 ILS248.85300 EUR
2000 ILS497.70600 EUR
5000 ILS1244.26500 EUR
10000 ILS2488.53000 EUR