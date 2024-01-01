Convert ETB to SHP at the real exchange rate

20 Ethiopian birrs to Saint Helena pounds

20 etb
0.27 shp

Br1.000 ETB = £0.01356 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:38
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Saint Helena Pound
1 ETB0,01356 SHP
5 ETB0,06782 SHP
10 ETB0,13564 SHP
20 ETB0,27127 SHP
50 ETB0,67818 SHP
100 ETB1,35636 SHP
250 ETB3,39090 SHP
500 ETB6,78180 SHP
1000 ETB13,56360 SHP
2000 ETB27,12720 SHP
5000 ETB67,81800 SHP
10000 ETB135,63600 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Ethiopian Birr
1 SHP73,72690 ETB
5 SHP368,63450 ETB
10 SHP737,26900 ETB
20 SHP1.474,53800 ETB
50 SHP3.686,34500 ETB
100 SHP7.372,69000 ETB
250 SHP18.431,72500 ETB
500 SHP36.863,45000 ETB
1000 SHP73.726,90000 ETB
2000 SHP147.453,80000 ETB
5000 SHP368.634,50000 ETB
10000 SHP737.269,00000 ETB