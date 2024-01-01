500 Saint Helena pounds to Ethiopian birrs

Convert SHP to ETB at the real exchange rate

500 shp
35733.55 etb

1.00000 SHP = 71.46710 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.866911.1038591.87871.461831.620450.9288718.7347
1 GBP1.1535211.2731105.9661.685971.868911.0714721.6072
1 USD0.90590.785484183.23481.32431.4680.841416.9721
1 INR0.01088390.009436970.012014210.01591040.01763680.01010880.203906

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saint Helena pounds

SHP to USD

SHP to GBP

SHP to EUR

SHP to AUD

SHP to SGD

SHP to ZAR

SHP to CAD

SHP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Ethiopian Birr
1 SHP71.46710 ETB
5 SHP357.33550 ETB
10 SHP714.67100 ETB
20 SHP1429.34200 ETB
50 SHP3573.35500 ETB
100 SHP7146.71000 ETB
250 SHP17866.77500 ETB
500 SHP35733.55000 ETB
1000 SHP71467.10000 ETB
2000 SHP142934.20000 ETB
5000 SHP357335.50000 ETB
10000 SHP714671.00000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Saint Helena Pound
1 ETB0.01399 SHP
5 ETB0.06996 SHP
10 ETB0.13992 SHP
20 ETB0.27985 SHP
50 ETB0.69962 SHP
100 ETB1.39924 SHP
250 ETB3.49810 SHP
500 ETB6.99620 SHP
1000 ETB13.99240 SHP
2000 ETB27.98480 SHP
5000 ETB69.96200 SHP
10000 ETB139.92400 SHP