5000 Egyptian pounds to Thai bahts

Convert EGP to THB at the real exchange rate

5000 egp
5525.40 thb

1.00000 EGP = 1.10508 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.867051.106192.0481.46111.618170.92851518.7107
1 GBP1.1533411.27575106.1661.68521.866361.0708921.5805
1 USD0.904050.783853183.21851.320951.462950.839416.9159
1 INR0.01086390.009419210.012016610.01587330.01757960.01008670.203271

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pounds

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Thai Baht
1 EGP1.10508 THB
5 EGP5.52540 THB
10 EGP11.05080 THB
20 EGP22.10160 THB
50 EGP55.25400 THB
100 EGP110.50800 THB
250 EGP276.27000 THB
500 EGP552.54000 THB
1000 EGP1105.08000 THB
2000 EGP2210.16000 THB
5000 EGP5525.40000 THB
10000 EGP11050.80000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Egyptian Pound
1 THB0.90491 EGP
5 THB4.52456 EGP
10 THB9.04912 EGP
20 THB18.09824 EGP
50 THB45.24560 EGP
100 THB90.49120 EGP
250 THB226.22800 EGP
500 THB452.45600 EGP
1000 THB904.91200 EGP
2000 THB1809.82400 EGP
5000 THB4524.56000 EGP
10000 THB9049.12000 EGP