Egyptian pounds to Solomon Islands dollars today
Convert EGP to SBD at the real exchange rate
Loading
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Egyptian pounds to Solomon Islands dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to SBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Egyptian Pound
|1 SBD
|5,76366 EGP
|5 SBD
|28,81830 EGP
|10 SBD
|57,63660 EGP
|20 SBD
|115,27320 EGP
|50 SBD
|288,18300 EGP
|100 SBD
|576,36600 EGP
|250 SBD
|1.440,91500 EGP
|500 SBD
|2.881,83000 EGP
|1000 SBD
|5.763,66000 EGP
|2000 SBD
|11.527,32000 EGP
|5000 SBD
|28.818,30000 EGP
|10000 SBD
|57.636,60000 EGP