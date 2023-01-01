10 Egyptian pounds to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert EGP to PEN at the real exchange rate

10 egp
1.20 pen

1.00000 EGP = 0.12007 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8681.1060592.04271.460821.620470.9304618.6995
1 GBP1.1520711.2743106.0441.683031.866971.0719621.5441
1 USD0.90410.784745183.21751.320751.465090.841216.9066
1 INR0.01086450.009430040.012016710.01587110.01760560.01010850.203162

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pounds

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 EGP0.12007 PEN
5 EGP0.60032 PEN
10 EGP1.20065 PEN
20 EGP2.40130 PEN
50 EGP6.00325 PEN
100 EGP12.00650 PEN
250 EGP30.01625 PEN
500 EGP60.03250 PEN
1000 EGP120.06500 PEN
2000 EGP240.13000 PEN
5000 EGP600.32500 PEN
10000 EGP1200.65000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Egyptian Pound
1 PEN8.32883 EGP
5 PEN41.64415 EGP
10 PEN83.28830 EGP
20 PEN166.57660 EGP
50 PEN416.44150 EGP
100 PEN832.88300 EGP
250 PEN2082.20750 EGP
500 PEN4164.41500 EGP
1000 PEN8328.83000 EGP
2000 PEN16657.66000 EGP
5000 PEN41644.15000 EGP
10000 PEN83288.30000 EGP