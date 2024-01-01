Convert PEN to EGP at the real exchange rate

5,000 Peruvian nuevo soles to Egyptian pounds

5,000 pen
63,195.50 egp

S/.1.000 PEN = E£12.64 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:26
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8441.08390.3741.4841.620.96720.291
1 GBP1.18411.282107.0421.7581.9191.14524.034
1 USD0.9240.78183.4671.3711.4960.89318.741
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.225

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Peruvian nuevo soles

PEN to USD

PEN to EUR

PEN to GBP

PEN to INR

PEN to JPY

PEN to RUB

PEN to AUD

PEN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Egyptian Pound
1 PEN12,63910 EGP
5 PEN63,19550 EGP
10 PEN126,39100 EGP
20 PEN252,78200 EGP
50 PEN631,95500 EGP
100 PEN1.263,91000 EGP
250 PEN3.159,77500 EGP
500 PEN6.319,55000 EGP
1000 PEN12.639,10000 EGP
2000 PEN25.278,20000 EGP
5000 PEN63.195,50000 EGP
10000 PEN126.391,00000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 EGP0,07912 PEN
5 EGP0,39560 PEN
10 EGP0,79120 PEN
20 EGP1,58239 PEN
50 EGP3,95598 PEN
100 EGP7,91196 PEN
250 EGP19,77990 PEN
500 EGP39,55980 PEN
1000 EGP79,11960 PEN
2000 EGP158,23920 PEN
5000 EGP395,59800 PEN
10000 EGP791,19600 PEN