Peruvian nuevo sol to Egyptian pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Peruvian nuevo sol to Egyptian pounds is currently 12,639 today, reflecting a 0.534% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Peruvian nuevo sol has remained relatively stable, with a -0.563% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Peruvian nuevo sol to Egyptian pounds has fluctuated between a high of 12,730 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 12,562 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a -0.500% decrease in value.