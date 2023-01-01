250 Egyptian pounds to Kyrgystani soms

Convert EGP to KGS at the real exchange rate

250 egp
720,63 kgs

1.00000 EGP = 2.88252 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.867461.104891.95051.456731.62030.9301218.6897
1 GBP1.1527911.27365106.0041.679371.867931.0722321.5461
1 USD0.905150.785145183.22821.318551.46660.8418516.9168
1 INR0.01087540.009433640.012015210.01584260.01762140.0101150.203258

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pounds

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Kyrgystani Som
1 EGP2.88252 KGS
5 EGP14.41260 KGS
10 EGP28.82520 KGS
20 EGP57.65040 KGS
50 EGP144.12600 KGS
100 EGP288.25200 KGS
250 EGP720.63000 KGS
500 EGP1441.26000 KGS
1000 EGP2882.52000 KGS
2000 EGP5765.04000 KGS
5000 EGP14412.60000 KGS
10000 EGP28825.20000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Egyptian Pound
1 KGS0.34692 EGP
5 KGS1.73459 EGP
10 KGS3.46918 EGP
20 KGS6.93836 EGP
50 KGS17.34590 EGP
100 KGS34.69180 EGP
250 KGS86.72950 EGP
500 KGS173.45900 EGP
1000 KGS346.91800 EGP
2000 KGS693.83600 EGP
5000 KGS1734.59000 EGP
10000 KGS3469.18000 EGP