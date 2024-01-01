Convert KGS to EGP at the real exchange rate

50 Kyrgystani soms to Egyptian pounds

50 kgs
27.78 egp

Лв1.000 KGS = E£0.5555 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KGS to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.55790.5579
Low0.53690.5288
Average0.54680.5394
Change3.10%4.78%
View full history

1 KGS to EGP stats

The performance of KGS to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5579 and a 30 day low of 0.5369. This means the 30 day average was 0.5468. The change for KGS to EGP was 3.10.

The performance of KGS to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5579 and a 90 day low of 0.5288. This means the 90 day average was 0.5394. The change for KGS to EGP was 4.78.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7911.3681.4990.93383.3623.6730.899
1 GBP1.26511.731.8961.18105.4114.6451.136
1 CAD0.7310.57811.0960.68260.9412.6850.657
1 AUD0.6670.5270.91210.62355.6022.450.599

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kyrgystani soms

KGS to USD

KGS to GBP

KGS to CAD

KGS to AUD

KGS to EUR

KGS to INR

KGS to AED

KGS to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Egyptian Pound
1 KGS0,55551 EGP
5 KGS2,77754 EGP
10 KGS5,55508 EGP
20 KGS11,11016 EGP
50 KGS27,77540 EGP
100 KGS55,55080 EGP
250 KGS138,87700 EGP
500 KGS277,75400 EGP
1000 KGS555,50800 EGP
2000 KGS1.111,01600 EGP
5000 KGS2.777,54000 EGP
10000 KGS5.555,08000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Kyrgystani Som
1 EGP1,80015 KGS
5 EGP9,00075 KGS
10 EGP18,00150 KGS
20 EGP36,00300 KGS
50 EGP90,00750 KGS
100 EGP180,01500 KGS
250 EGP450,03750 KGS
500 EGP900,07500 KGS
1000 EGP1.800,15000 KGS
2000 EGP3.600,30000 KGS
5000 EGP9.000,75000 KGS
10000 EGP18.001,50000 KGS