1 Egyptian pound to Jersey pounds

Convert EGP to JEP at the real exchange rate

1 egp
0.03 jep

1.00000 EGP = 0.02539 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.866651.104791.94181.456661.618960.9296418.7056
1 GBP1.1538711.27475106.0951.680891.868181.0726821.585
1 USD0.90520.784468183.22781.31861.465520.841516.9327
1 INR0.01087650.009425550.012015210.01584330.01760860.01011080.20345

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Jersey pound
1 EGP0.02539 JEP
5 EGP0.12696 JEP
10 EGP0.25392 JEP
20 EGP0.50785 JEP
50 EGP1.26963 JEP
100 EGP2.53925 JEP
250 EGP6.34812 JEP
500 EGP12.69625 JEP
1000 EGP25.39250 JEP
2000 EGP50.78500 JEP
5000 EGP126.96250 JEP
10000 EGP253.92500 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Egyptian Pound
1 JEP39.38170 EGP
5 JEP196.90850 EGP
10 JEP393.81700 EGP
20 JEP787.63400 EGP
50 JEP1969.08500 EGP
100 JEP3938.17000 EGP
250 JEP9845.42500 EGP
500 JEP19690.85000 EGP
1000 JEP39381.70000 EGP
2000 JEP78763.40000 EGP
5000 JEP196908.50000 EGP
10000 JEP393817.00000 EGP