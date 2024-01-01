Convert EGP to DJF at the real exchange rate

Egyptian pounds to Djiboutian francs today

1,000 egp
3,727 djf

E£1.000 EGP = Fdj3.727 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:09
1 USD10.9291.3750.7831.51283.5823.67332.377
1 EUR1.07611.4790.8431.62789.9473.95334.842
1 CAD0.7270.67610.571.160.8022.67223.553
1 GBP1.2761.1861.75511.93106.6844.68841.326

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Djiboutian Franc
1 EGP3,72699 DJF
5 EGP18,63495 DJF
10 EGP37,26990 DJF
20 EGP74,53980 DJF
50 EGP186,34950 DJF
100 EGP372,69900 DJF
250 EGP931,74750 DJF
500 EGP1.863,49500 DJF
1000 EGP3.726,99000 DJF
2000 EGP7.453,98000 DJF
5000 EGP18.634,95000 DJF
10000 EGP37.269,90000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Egyptian Pound
1 DJF0,26831 EGP
5 DJF1,34157 EGP
10 DJF2,68313 EGP
20 DJF5,36626 EGP
50 DJF13,41565 EGP
100 DJF26,83130 EGP
250 DJF67,07825 EGP
500 DJF134,15650 EGP
1000 DJF268,31300 EGP
2000 DJF536,62600 EGP
5000 DJF1.341,56500 EGP
10000 DJF2.683,13000 EGP