1.00000 DJF = 0.17363 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:32
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Egyptian Pound
1 DJF0.17363 EGP
5 DJF0.86813 EGP
10 DJF1.73625 EGP
20 DJF3.47250 EGP
50 DJF8.68125 EGP
100 DJF17.36250 EGP
250 DJF43.40625 EGP
500 DJF86.81250 EGP
1000 DJF173.62500 EGP
2000 DJF347.25000 EGP
5000 DJF868.12500 EGP
10000 DJF1736.25000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Djiboutian Franc
1 EGP5.75952 DJF
5 EGP28.79760 DJF
10 EGP57.59520 DJF
20 EGP115.19040 DJF
50 EGP287.97600 DJF
100 EGP575.95200 DJF
250 EGP1439.88000 DJF
500 EGP2879.76000 DJF
1000 EGP5759.52000 DJF
2000 EGP11519.04000 DJF
5000 EGP28797.60000 DJF
10000 EGP57595.20000 DJF