Convert EGP to BBD at the real exchange rate

Egyptian pounds to Barbadian dollars today

1,000 egp
41.91 bbd

E£1.000 EGP = Bds$0.04191 BBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9291.3750.7831.51283.5823.67332.373
1 EUR1.07611.4790.8431.62789.9433.95334.836
1 CAD0.7280.67610.571.160.8092.67223.552
1 GBP1.2761.1861.75411.929106.6884.68841.322

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Barbadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to BBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Barbadian Dollar
1 EGP0,04191 BBD
5 EGP0,20956 BBD
10 EGP0,41911 BBD
20 EGP0,83822 BBD
50 EGP2,09556 BBD
100 EGP4,19111 BBD
250 EGP10,47778 BBD
500 EGP20,95555 BBD
1000 EGP41,91110 BBD
2000 EGP83,82220 BBD
5000 EGP209,55550 BBD
10000 EGP419,11100 BBD
Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Egyptian Pound
1 BBD23,86000 EGP
5 BBD119,30000 EGP
10 BBD238,60000 EGP
20 BBD477,20000 EGP
50 BBD1.193,00000 EGP
100 BBD2.386,00000 EGP
250 BBD5.965,00000 EGP
500 BBD11.930,00000 EGP
1000 BBD23.860,00000 EGP
2000 BBD47.720,00000 EGP
5000 BBD119.300,00000 EGP
10000 BBD238.600,00000 EGP