20 Algerian dinars to Swedish kronor

Convert DZD to SEK at the real exchange rate

20 dzd
1.49 sek

1.00000 DZD = 0.07471 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:12
How to convert Algerian dinars to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Swedish Krona
1 DZD0.07471 SEK
5 DZD0.37357 SEK
10 DZD0.74713 SEK
20 DZD1.49427 SEK
50 DZD3.73567 SEK
100 DZD7.47134 SEK
250 DZD18.67835 SEK
500 DZD37.35670 SEK
1000 DZD74.71340 SEK
2000 DZD149.42680 SEK
5000 DZD373.56700 SEK
10000 DZD747.13400 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Algerian Dinar
1 SEK13.38450 DZD
5 SEK66.92250 DZD
10 SEK133.84500 DZD
20 SEK267.69000 DZD
50 SEK669.22500 DZD
100 SEK1338.45000 DZD
250 SEK3346.12500 DZD
500 SEK6692.25000 DZD
1000 SEK13384.50000 DZD
2000 SEK26769.00000 DZD
5000 SEK66922.50000 DZD
10000 SEK133845.00000 DZD