Algerian dinar to Swedish kronor exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Algerian dinar to Swedish kronor is currently 0,078 today, reflecting a -0.506% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Algerian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.042% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Algerian dinar to Swedish kronor has fluctuated between a high of 0,079 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 0,077 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.818% increase in value.