50 Algerian dinars to Norwegian kroner

Convert DZD to NOK at the real exchange rate

50 dzd
3,79 nok

1.00000 DZD = 0.07575 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:57
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8689751.1047591.92431.464841.628820.9277518.7025
1 GBP1.1507811.2713105.7831.685681.874381.0676421.5221
1 USD0.90520.786596183.20821.325951.474380.8397516.9292
1 INR0.01087850.009453350.01201810.01593530.01771920.01009220.203456

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Algerian dinars to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Algerian dinars

DZD to USD

DZD to EUR

DZD to GBP

DZD to INR

DZD to JPY

DZD to RUB

DZD to AUD

DZD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Norwegian Krone
1 DZD0.07575 NOK
5 DZD0.37876 NOK
10 DZD0.75752 NOK
20 DZD1.51504 NOK
50 DZD3.78761 NOK
100 DZD7.57522 NOK
250 DZD18.93805 NOK
500 DZD37.87610 NOK
1000 DZD75.75220 NOK
2000 DZD151.50440 NOK
5000 DZD378.76100 NOK
10000 DZD757.52200 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Algerian Dinar
1 NOK13.20090 DZD
5 NOK66.00450 DZD
10 NOK132.00900 DZD
20 NOK264.01800 DZD
50 NOK660.04500 DZD
100 NOK1320.09000 DZD
250 NOK3300.22500 DZD
500 NOK6600.45000 DZD
1000 NOK13200.90000 DZD
2000 NOK26401.80000 DZD
5000 NOK66004.50000 DZD
10000 NOK132009.00000 DZD