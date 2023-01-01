10 Algerian dinars to Jamaican dollars

Convert DZD to JMD at the real exchange rate

10 dzd
11,42 jmd

1.00000 DZD = 1.14166 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:34
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Jamaican Dollar
1 DZD1.14166 JMD
5 DZD5.70830 JMD
10 DZD11.41660 JMD
20 DZD22.83320 JMD
50 DZD57.08300 JMD
100 DZD114.16600 JMD
250 DZD285.41500 JMD
500 DZD570.83000 JMD
1000 DZD1141.66000 JMD
2000 DZD2283.32000 JMD
5000 DZD5708.30000 JMD
10000 DZD11416.60000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Algerian Dinar
1 JMD0.87592 DZD
5 JMD4.37960 DZD
10 JMD8.75920 DZD
20 JMD17.51840 DZD
50 JMD43.79600 DZD
100 JMD87.59200 DZD
250 JMD218.98000 DZD
500 JMD437.96000 DZD
1000 JMD875.92000 DZD
2000 JMD1751.84000 DZD
5000 JMD4379.60000 DZD
10000 JMD8759.20000 DZD