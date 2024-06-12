Algerian dinar to Jamaican dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Algerian dinar to Jamaican dollars is currently 1,156 today, reflecting a 0.161% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Algerian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.005% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Algerian dinar to Jamaican dollars has fluctuated between a high of 1,162 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 1,152 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a 0.338% increase in value.