Algerian dinars to Isle of Man pounds today

Convert DZD to IMP at the real exchange rate

1,000 dzd
5.83 imp

دج1.000 DZD = £0.005828 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:41
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8431.07689.8841.4781.6260.96420.123
1 GBP1.18611.276106.611.7541.9291.14423.868
1 USD0.930.784183.5661.3751.5120.89618.709
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Algerian dinars to Isle of Man pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Algerian dinar

DZD to USD

DZD to EUR

DZD to GBP

DZD to INR

DZD to JPY

DZD to RUB

DZD to AUD

DZD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Isle of Man pound
1 DZD0,00583 IMP
5 DZD0,02914 IMP
10 DZD0,05828 IMP
20 DZD0,11655 IMP
50 DZD0,29138 IMP
100 DZD0,58277 IMP
250 DZD1,45692 IMP
500 DZD2,91385 IMP
1000 DZD5,82769 IMP
2000 DZD11,65538 IMP
5000 DZD29,13845 IMP
10000 DZD58,27690 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Algerian Dinar
1 IMP171,59500 DZD
5 IMP857,97500 DZD
10 IMP1.715,95000 DZD
20 IMP3.431,90000 DZD
50 IMP8.579,75000 DZD
100 IMP17.159,50000 DZD
250 IMP42.898,75000 DZD
500 IMP85.797,50000 DZD
1000 IMP171.595,00000 DZD
2000 IMP343.190,00000 DZD
5000 IMP857.975,00000 DZD
10000 IMP1.715.950,00000 DZD