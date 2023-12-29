2000 Danish kroner to US dollars

Convert DKK to USD at the real exchange rate

2000 dkk
296.93 usd

1.00000 DKK = 0.14846 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:57
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.1066511.04420.86794311.9791.6192111.285892.006
1 USD0.9036519.980090.784344281.9131.4631610.198483.1392
1 SEK0.09054570.10019910.078587928.24750.1466081.021888.33051
1 GBP1.152151.2749512.72461359.4251.8654613.003105.998

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish kroner

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / US Dollar
1 DKK0.14846 USD
5 DKK0.74232 USD
10 DKK1.48464 USD
20 DKK2.96928 USD
50 DKK7.42320 USD
100 DKK14.84640 USD
250 DKK37.11600 USD
500 DKK74.23200 USD
1000 DKK148.46400 USD
2000 DKK296.92800 USD
5000 DKK742.32000 USD
10000 DKK1484.64000 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Danish Krone
1 USD6.73563 DKK
5 USD33.67815 DKK
10 USD67.35630 DKK
20 USD134.71260 DKK
50 USD336.78150 DKK
100 USD673.56300 DKK
250 USD1683.90750 DKK
500 USD3367.81500 DKK
1000 USD6735.63000 DKK
2000 USD13471.26000 DKK
5000 USD33678.15000 DKK
10000 USD67356.30000 DKK