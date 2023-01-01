10 Danish kroner to Moldovan leus

Convert DKK to MDL at the real exchange rate

10 dkk
25.85 mdl

1.00000 DKK = 2.58472 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:40
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Moldovan Leu
1 DKK2.58472 MDL
5 DKK12.92360 MDL
10 DKK25.84720 MDL
20 DKK51.69440 MDL
50 DKK129.23600 MDL
100 DKK258.47200 MDL
250 DKK646.18000 MDL
500 DKK1292.36000 MDL
1000 DKK2584.72000 MDL
2000 DKK5169.44000 MDL
5000 DKK12923.60000 MDL
10000 DKK25847.20000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Danish Krone
1 MDL0.38689 DKK
5 MDL1.93444 DKK
10 MDL3.86889 DKK
20 MDL7.73778 DKK
50 MDL19.34445 DKK
100 MDL38.68890 DKK
250 MDL96.72225 DKK
500 MDL193.44450 DKK
1000 MDL386.88900 DKK
2000 MDL773.77800 DKK
5000 MDL1934.44500 DKK
10000 MDL3868.89000 DKK