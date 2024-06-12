Danish krone to Moldovan leus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Danish krone to Moldovan leus is currently 2.565 today, reflecting a 0.365% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Danish krone has remained relatively stable, with a -0.464% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Danish krone to Moldovan leus has fluctuated between a high of 2.579 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 2.531 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a 1.034% increase in value.