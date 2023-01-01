100 Danish kroner to Moldovan leus

Convert DKK to MDL at the real exchange rate

100 dkk
258.44 mdl

1.00000 DKK = 2.58444 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:40
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868891.104991.94381.463611.622110.9294418.7187
1 GBP1.1508911.27165105.821.684491.866921.0696921.5437
1 USD0.905050.78638183.21461.324651.468110.8411516.9415
1 INR0.01087620.009450020.012017110.01591850.01764240.01010820.203588

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish kroner

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Moldovan Leu
1 DKK2.58444 MDL
5 DKK12.92220 MDL
10 DKK25.84440 MDL
20 DKK51.68880 MDL
50 DKK129.22200 MDL
100 DKK258.44400 MDL
250 DKK646.11000 MDL
500 DKK1292.22000 MDL
1000 DKK2584.44000 MDL
2000 DKK5168.88000 MDL
5000 DKK12922.20000 MDL
10000 DKK25844.40000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Danish Krone
1 MDL0.38693 DKK
5 MDL1.93466 DKK
10 MDL3.86931 DKK
20 MDL7.73862 DKK
50 MDL19.34655 DKK
100 MDL38.69310 DKK
250 MDL96.73275 DKK
500 MDL193.46550 DKK
1000 MDL386.93100 DKK
2000 MDL773.86200 DKK
5000 MDL1934.65500 DKK
10000 MDL3869.31000 DKK