10 Danish kroner to Comorian francs

Convert DKK to KMF at the real exchange rate

10 dkk
660 kmf

1.00000 DKK = 65.99990 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.1053511.0920.868615311.5431.6220611.236391.985
1 USD0.90475110.03550.785824281.851.4674610.16683.218
1 SEK0.09015510.099646410.0783128.08530.1462271.013018.29236
1 GBP1.151261.2725512.76981358.6681.8674212.9359105.899

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish kroner

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Comorian Franc
1 DKK65.99990 KMF
5 DKK329.99950 KMF
10 DKK659.99900 KMF
20 DKK1319.99800 KMF
50 DKK3299.99500 KMF
100 DKK6599.99000 KMF
250 DKK16499.97500 KMF
500 DKK32999.95000 KMF
1000 DKK65999.90000 KMF
2000 DKK131999.80000 KMF
5000 DKK329999.50000 KMF
10000 DKK659999.00000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Danish Krone
1 KMF0.01515 DKK
5 KMF0.07576 DKK
10 KMF0.15152 DKK
20 KMF0.30303 DKK
50 KMF0.75757 DKK
100 KMF1.51515 DKK
250 KMF3.78788 DKK
500 KMF7.57575 DKK
1000 KMF15.15150 DKK
2000 KMF30.30300 DKK
5000 KMF75.75750 DKK
10000 KMF151.51500 DKK