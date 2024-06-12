Danish krone to Comorian francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Danish krone to Comorian francs is currently 65,959 today, reflecting a 0.004% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Danish krone has remained relatively stable, with a 0.010% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Danish krone to Comorian francs has fluctuated between a high of 65,963 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 65,938 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.012% decrease in value.