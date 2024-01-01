5 Comorian francs to Danish kroner

Convert KMF to DKK at the real exchange rate

5 kmf
0.08 dkk

CF1.000 KMF = kr0.01516 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KMF to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01520.0152
Low0.01520.0152
Average0.01520.0152
Change-0.01%-0.01%
1 KMF to DKK stats

The performance of KMF to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0152 and a 30 day low of 0.0152. This means the 30 day average was 0.0152. The change for KMF to DKK was -0.01.

The performance of KMF to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0152 and a 90 day low of 0.0152. This means the 90 day average was 0.0152. The change for KMF to DKK was -0.01.

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Danish Krone
1 KMF0,01516 DKK
5 KMF0,07580 DKK
10 KMF0,15159 DKK
20 KMF0,30318 DKK
50 KMF0,75795 DKK
100 KMF1,51590 DKK
250 KMF3,78975 DKK
500 KMF7,57950 DKK
1000 KMF15,15900 DKK
2000 KMF30,31800 DKK
5000 KMF75,79500 DKK
10000 KMF151,59000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Comorian Franc
1 DKK65,96750 KMF
5 DKK329,83750 KMF
10 DKK659,67500 KMF
20 DKK1.319,35000 KMF
50 DKK3.298,37500 KMF
100 DKK6.596,75000 KMF
250 DKK16.491,87500 KMF
500 DKK32.983,75000 KMF
1000 DKK65.967,50000 KMF
2000 DKK131.935,00000 KMF
5000 DKK329.837,50000 KMF
10000 DKK659.675,00000 KMF