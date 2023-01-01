100 Cape Verdean escudos to Singapore dollars

Convert CVE to SGD at the real exchange rate

100 cve
1,32 sgd

1.00000 CVE = 0.01318 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:50
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Singapore Dollar
1 CVE0.01318 SGD
5 CVE0.06590 SGD
10 CVE0.13180 SGD
20 CVE0.26359 SGD
50 CVE0.65898 SGD
100 CVE1.31796 SGD
250 CVE3.29490 SGD
500 CVE6.58980 SGD
1000 CVE13.17960 SGD
2000 CVE26.35920 SGD
5000 CVE65.89800 SGD
10000 CVE131.79600 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 SGD75.87460 CVE
5 SGD379.37300 CVE
10 SGD758.74600 CVE
20 SGD1517.49200 CVE
50 SGD3793.73000 CVE
100 SGD7587.46000 CVE
250 SGD18968.65000 CVE
500 SGD37937.30000 CVE
1000 SGD75874.60000 CVE
2000 SGD151749.20000 CVE
5000 SGD379373.00000 CVE
10000 SGD758746.00000 CVE